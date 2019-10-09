Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal Finance

US Postal Service raising prices in 2020 for some services

By FOXBusiness
close
Barron's Associate Editor Jack Hough on the U.S. Postal Services' mounting losses.video

Post Office loss widens to $2.26B amid increasing competition from Amazon, UPS, FedEx

Barron's Associate Editor Jack Hough on the U.S. Postal Services' mounting losses.

Sending a package via your local post office may cost more next year.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Postal Service announced its proposed new prices for 2020 on Wednesday. While the price of a first-class stamp isn’t changing, the prices for flat-rate Priority Mail packages are going up across the board.

The prices, which still need to be reviewed by the Governors of the Postal Service, would rise by about 1.9 percent overall. The average Priority Mail Express price would increase 3.5 percent, and Priority Mail would increase by 4.1 percent, according to the USPS.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

EBAY, FEDEX RELIEVED US AGREES TO REMAIN IN POSTAL UNION
POSTAL SERVICE LOSING BILLIONS AND DELIVERING FEWER PACKAGES AS IT BURNS CASH

Rates for sending letters would remain flat at $0.55 for the first ounce and $0.15 more per additional ounce. Outbound international letters would go up from $1.15 to $1.20.

“The Postal Service has some of the lowest letter mail postage rates in the industrialized world and also continues to offer a great value in shipping,” The USPS said in a news release. “Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service does not add surcharges for fuel, residential delivery or regulator Saturday or holiday season delivery.”

The price changes are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 26, 2020.

FILE - The U.S. Postal Service says it will raise the prices of Priority Mail flat-rate services.

Here are the current and proposed domestic Priority Mail Flat Rate retail price changes:

  • Small flat-rate box: Up from $7.90 to $8.30
  • Medium flat-rate box: Up from $14.35 to $15.05
  • Large flat-rate box: Up from $19.95 to $21.10
  • APO/FPO large flat-rate box: Up from $18.45 to $19.60
  • Regular flat-rate envelope: Up from $7.35 to $7.75
  • Legal flat-rate envelope: Up from $7.65 to $8.05
  • Padded flat-rate envelope: Up from $8 to $8.40

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE