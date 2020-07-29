Treasury makes $10B coronavirus loan available to US Postal Service

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with U.S. Postal Service on the conditions of a loan of up to $10 billion that was included in recent coronavirus relief legislation.

The postal service does not need to borrow at the moment, but the money will now be available should the financially strained agency have to access it, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

