Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Treasury makes $10B coronavirus loan available to US Postal Service

USPS does not need to borrow at the moment, Secretary Mnuchin says

close
President Trump says the next round of stimulus is still being negotiated and says he wants to do what’s best for the American people and for the economy. video

Trump says next stimulus package is still being negotiated

President Trump says the next round of stimulus is still being negotiated and says he wants to do what’s best for the American people and for the economy.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with U.S. Postal Service on the conditions of a loan of up to $10 billion that was included in recent coronavirus relief legislation.

Continue Reading Below

The postal service does not need to borrow at the moment, but the money will now be available should the financially strained agency have to access it, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS