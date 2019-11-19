Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Economy

US housing starts climbed 3.8% in October

A positive sign for the overall economy.

Associated Press
By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home building jumped 3.8% in October, a positive sign for the overall economy as developers anticipate steady demand.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that housing starts reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.31 million. Starts for single-family houses were up 2%, largely because of construction in the West and South. Construction of apartment buildings rose 6.8% from the prior month.

Lower mortgage rates and a healthy job market have aided the housing market in recent months, yet housing starts are still down 0.6% year-to-date as a shortage of land and high construction costs have limited building. Affordability is a problem for would-be buyers as increases in home prices have outstripped wage growth.

In this Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, photo, work continues on a new development in Fair Lawn, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Building permits, a measure of future construction, rose 5% in October to 1.46 million.

