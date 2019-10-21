Census Bureau needs to hire 500,000 people: How to apply and how much you can make

The U.S. Census Bureau is aiming to hire 500,000 workers across the country to help count the 2020 population.

Continue Reading Below

The bureau is seeking temporary workers for jobs that will begin next spring. The agency will have nationwide hiring events. Jobs include census taker, recruiting assistant, office clerk, and supervisory staff.

The pay varies depending on the type of job and where a prospective worker lives. For example, a potential hire can make up to $25 dollars in the Bronx borough of New York City, whereas the max pay a person can make in Gainsville, Florida is $14.

"These positions provide the perfect opportunity to earn some extra income while helping your community. The results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads, and more."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS