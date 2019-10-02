Trump to roll out Medicare plan as Democratic rivals clash over health care

President Trump reportedly plans to release a proposal to strengthen Medicare this week, as his potential 2020 Democratic rivals unveil sweeping — and expensive — plans to overhaul health care in the U.S.

Trump will announce an executive order regarding the Medicare system during a speech, titled “Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction,” that he’s slated to give in Florida on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.

He will also more broadly address the country’s health-care system, seeking to cast himself as its defender, even as Democratic presidential candidates look to expand it nationwide under Medicare-for-all proposals.

He’s expected to focus on Medicare Advantage, a popular alternative to Medicare that’s offered by private insurers and covers about 22 million Americans, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As previously reported, the executive order could also allow cheaper drug imports from Canada, a proposal that could elicit bipartisan support from Democrats. It’s unclear whether the White House has the legal capability to expand these policies without Congress’ approval.

He’s also expected to push for changes that could lower the price of patient visits to hospital outpatient visits, which can cost more than visits to clinics operated by doctors.

Trump hopes to draw a sharp contrast between his plan and the vast proposals introduced by Democratic presidential hopefuls, including calls to totally eliminate private insurance. However, there’s a growing schism between moderate Democrats who want to keep private insurance, and progressives who want to roll it under the arm of the government.

“I know [Sen. Warren] says she’s for Bernie,” former Vice President Joe Biden said during the most recent Democratic debate. “Well, I’m for Barack. I think ObamaCare worked.”

