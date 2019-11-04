Trump says he doesn't know Huawei lobbyist

President Trump distanced himself from a former donor and Republican National Committee adviser who was hired in August to lobby for Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

The response comes after a weekend Washington Post article stated that Michael Esposito built his career on "dubious" ties to Trump.

"I don't know, to the best of my knowledge, a man named Michael Esposito," Trump tweeted Monday. "I don't like him using my name to build his consulting company, or whatever. Please advise his clients and Administration officials accordingly."

Huawei paid Esposito's firm Federal Advocates $1.6 million in August for lobbying as the Trump administration cracked down on the Chinese company's technology.

Esposito says he is on the RNC's Advisory Board. He has given $30,000 to the Trump Victory fund this year, campaign finance records show.

"Many people say they know me, claiming to be 'best friends' and really close etc., when I don't know these people at all," Trump wrote. "This happens, I suppose, to all who become President."

Trump's son Eric Trump also said he has "no idea who this person is."

