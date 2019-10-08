Trump says US not abandoning Kurds, still supporting with money and weapons

President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. is not abandoning Kurdish forces in Syria, despite his decision earlier this week to withdraw American military troops from the region.

“We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters,” Trump said in a tweet.

The president noted that the U.S. is aiding the Kurds “financially” and with “weapons,” and that there were only 50 American soldiers left in the northeast portion of Syria.

He added that the U.S. relationship with Turkey “has been very good” and that “unnecessary” fighting by the trade partner and NATO ally would hurt its economy.

“Any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency,” Trump tweeted.

Trump declared late Sunday that U.S. troops would step aside for an expected Turkish attack on the Kurds, who have fought alongside Americans for years, but he then threatened to destroy the Turks' economy if they went too far.

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off-limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)," Trump tweeted on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.