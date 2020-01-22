Trump weighs in on Clinton-Sanders feud: 'Nobody likes her. That's why she lost'

President Trump mocked Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, just one day after his opponent in the 2016 election unleashed a new attack on Bernie Sanders, her one-time rival for the Democratic nomination, saying that “nobody likes him.”

"When Hillary says nobody likes him, nobody likes her,” Trump told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an interview in Davos, Switzerland. “That’s why she lost, nobody liked her.”

“She had every advantage. She had this big machine behind her. She had Obama, she had everybody behind her. And it wasn't even close,” Trump continued. “She's the one that people don't like. If I had my choice in terms of personality, I might take him over her. But I probably would take neither.”

Clinton opened old wounds on Tuesday — and ignited a backlash from many in the Democratic Party — when she attacked Sanders during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter — and refused to commit to backing him as the party’s nominee in 2020.

She defended her comments after an outpouring of support for Sanders, including from his fellow 2020 candidates like Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer, on Twitter (“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!”), but insisted the priority is “retiring Trump.”

“And, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support the nominee,” she wrote.

Clinton and Sanders were engaged in a surprisingly drawn-out and bitter clash during the 2016 Democratic primary. Though he frequently portrayed her as a proponent of billionaires and Wall Street, Sanders, after 14 months of terse back-and-forths, eventually endorsed Clinton for president in July 2016.

But Clinton would not commit to doing the same for Sanders in 2020. Asked whether she would endorse and campaign for Sanders if he wins the nomination, she said: “I’m not going there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

According to an aggregate of polls by RealClearPolitics, Sanders is in second place nationally. He’s also a top candidate in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, which he won in 2016.