Trump slams Bloomberg, says he’s ‘wasting his money’ on 2020 campaign

President Trump on Wednesday attacked the massive 2020 spending blitz underway by Michael Bloomberg, saying the Democratic presidential hopeful is “wasting his money.”

“It doesn’t have any impact,” Trump told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “He’s wasting his money. He’s not going to win, because he can’t. He can’t speak properly, and he’s not a charismatic guy.”

Already, Bloomberg has surpassed $225 million in spending on 2020 ads, according to ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics, a large swath of which are being aired in Super Tuesday states. In a recent New York Times report, Bloomberg did not rule out the possibility that he’ll spend $1 billion on the election.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg is not participating in the Iowa caucuses and won't be on the ballots of other early-voting states, including New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, instead concentrating his vast, $60 billion fortune on states that vote on March 3, when a whopping 1,357 Democratic delegates will be awarded.

He’s also not accepting donations, meaning he is unable to appear in the debates due to the Democratic National Committee's qualifying rules, which require a candidate to ascertain a number of individual campaign donors.

This week, Bloomberg shifted his television ad message to directly call for Trump’s removal from office, with a number of ads airing in states with vulnerable Republican senators -- like Colorado (Sen. Cory Gardner), Arizona (Sen. Martha McSally) and Maine (Sen. Susan Collins).

“It’s time for the Senate to act and remove Trump from office,” Bloomberg says in the ad. “And if they won’t do their jobs this November, you and I will.”

The ad spending, combined with a campaign operation that includes more than 1,000 employees, has helped boost Bloomberg to fifth place nationally, according to an aggregate of polls by RealClearPolitics.