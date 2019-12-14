Want $15,000? This Midwest city will pay you to relocate

The city of Topeka, Kansas, is offering prospective residents as much as $15,000 to move to the city.

The new program called "Choose Topeka" will match employer funds to provide performance-based incentives to those willing to relocate to the state capitol and work for a year, development agency GO Topeka announced Wednesday.

"Choose Topeka was created with the intention of investing in employees to live and work in Topeka and Shawnee County, so that we may foster an 'intentional community,' one of community support builders," GO Topeka Vice President of Business Retention and Talent Initiatives Barbara Stapleton said in a statement.

Topeka will pay $15,000 to those looking to buy a home in the city and $10,000 to those looking to rent.

GO Topeka is partnering with the county's Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) to fund the program. The two organizations have secured $300,000 for the incentives for 2021. The city also approved a launch and promotion of the program starting in 2020, according to GO Topeka.

"The Momentum 2022 strategic plan indicated that of those workers in the county that made over $40,000, 40 percent resided outside the county,” Stapleton said, referring to another initiative called "Momentum 2020, which was designed to create positive change and development in the county.

"This initiative is leading-edge and not bleeding edge to shift that migration and not only grow population but attract and retain future growth. As we worked to create it, we received input from community and board members and looked at key programs we’ve followed as we align our efforts," she continued.

Stapleton said the Choose Topeka initiative hopes to bring new life to the city by supporting local talent and talent recruiters.