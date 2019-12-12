The top 5 US charities in terms of total donations

Americans are donating more money to charity.

At the end of the most recent fiscal year, charitable donations in the United States reached a whopping $430 billion, according to Giving USA.

The top 100 charities, pulled in more than $51 billion in donations during their most recent reported fiscal years, Forbes reported in its annual Top Charities list. I under That’s an uptick of 5 percent compared to the year before.

The list ranks the biggest U.S. charities based on private donations received.

Here are the top five donation recipients:

United Way

Private donations: $3.3 billion.

Feeding America

Private donations: $2.8 billion.

The Task Force for Global Health

Private donations: $2.6 billion.

The Salvation Army

Private donations: $2 billion.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Private donations: $1.7 billion.

