The top 5 US charities in terms of total donations
The top 100 charities pulled in $51 billion
Americans are donating more money to charity.
At the end of the most recent fiscal year, charitable donations in the United States reached a whopping $430 billion, according to Giving USA.
The top 100 charities, pulled in more than $51 billion in donations during their most recent reported fiscal years, Forbes reported in its annual Top Charities list. I under That’s an uptick of 5 percent compared to the year before.
The list ranks the biggest U.S. charities based on private donations received.
Here are the top five donation recipients:
United Way
Private donations: $3.3 billion.
Feeding America
Private donations: $2.8 billion.
The Task Force for Global Health
Private donations: $2.6 billion.
The Salvation Army
Private donations: $2 billion.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Private donations: $1.7 billion.