Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Supreme Court temporarily shields Trump bank records

Associated Press
close
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has put a hold on the ruling requiring President Trump to hand over his financial records to Congress. video

Justice Ginsburg puts hold on ruling on Trump 's financial records

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has put a hold on the ruling requiring President Trump to hand over his financial records to Congress.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily shielded the bank records of President Donald Trump and three of his children from House Democrats.

Continue Reading Below

In an order signed by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the House cannot enforce subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank and Capital One at least until Dec. 13.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The justices are scheduled to discuss at least one and maybe two other similar cases at their private conference that day. One concerns a subpoena from the House for Trump's financial records and the other is a demand from the Manhattan district attorney for his tax returns.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The court already has blocked the House from getting the financial records while it considers what to do with the cases. The district attorney has agreed to hold off enforcing his subpoena until the justices act. A decision on whether to hear the cases could come by mid-December.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Trial judges and appellate panels in all three cases have ruled that the records held by the banks and Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, must be turned over.

The subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One also seek documents pertaining to three Trump children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump; the Trump Organization; and other Trump business holdings.

Without a Supreme Court order, the banks would have had to begin turning over records to House committees next week.

Ginsburg oversees emergency appeals from New York.