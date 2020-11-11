Student loan refinancing rates hit new record low

Our goal here at Credible is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Borrowers with excellent credit seeking to refinance student loans in October had an opportunity to lock in the lowest fixed rates ever offered on 10-year loans by lenders competing through the Credible marketplace.

For borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used the Credible marketplace to select a lender, during October 2020:

Rates on 10-year fixed-rate loans fell for the fourth month in a row to a new record low of 4.08%. Rates on 10-year fixed-rate loans were down from 4.16% in September and 4.74% a year ago.

Rates on 5-year variable-rate loans averaged 3.26%, up from 3.13% in September but down from 3.49% a year ago.

The chart above shows average prequalified rates for borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used the Credible marketplace to select a lender. The chart shows average monthly rates for the last 3 years.

If you're curious about what kind of rates you may qualify for, you can use an online tool to compare options from different private lenders.

You can also use a student loan refinancing calculator to estimate the savings between your existing loan and a new loan.

To provide relief from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest and payments on federal student loans have been suspended through Dec. 31, 2020. As long as that relief is in place, there’s little incentive to refinance federal student loans. But many borrowers with private student loans are taking advantage of the low interest rate environment to refinance their education debt at lower rates.

For those who qualify for student loan refinancing, the interest rates offered by lenders can depend on factors like your credit score, the type of loan you’re seeking (fixed or variable rate), and the loan repayment term.

The chart above shows how the borrower’s credit score and the loan term affect rates. Rates tend to be higher on loans with fixed interest rates and longer repayment terms. Because each lender has its own method of evaluating borrowers, it’s a good idea to request student loan refinancing rates from multiple lenders so you can compare your options.

It's a good idea to compare student loan refinancing rates from multiple private lenders at once.