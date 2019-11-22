Pet lovers might drool over this investment opportunity
Animal-related stocks are likely recession proof because we love our pets, investor says
Gerber Kawasaki Investment adviser representative Francine Lai joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” on Friday to discuss the economic opportunity in the pet industry.
According to Lai, the industry has been growing rapidly over the past 10 years, and it shows no sign of stopping.
“It's [forecast the] pet care industry, globally, will surpass $269 billion by 2025. So, those are astounding numbers.”
Lai specifically suggested Zoetis, a global animal-health company, which covers both companion pets and livestock and provides such things as pet vaccinations and medications.
She said pet-related stocks are likely recession-proof because people will make sure their dogs, cats and other pets get the best care no matter what the economy is doing.