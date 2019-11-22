Expand / Collapse search
Pet lovers might drool over this investment opportunity

Animal-related stocks are likely recession proof because we love our pets, investor says

By FOXBusiness
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment adviser representative Francine Lai discusses the massive economic stronghold the pet industry has in the global market.video

Pet industry stocks are strong investments: Expert

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment adviser representative Francine Lai discusses the massive economic stronghold the pet industry has in the global market.

Gerber Kawasaki Investment adviser representative Francine Lai joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” on Friday to discuss the economic opportunity in the pet industry.

According to Lai, the industry has been growing rapidly over the past 10 years, and it shows no sign of stopping.

“It's [forecast the] pet care industry, globally, will surpass $269 billion by 2025. So, those are astounding numbers.”

- Francine Lai, Investment adviser representative at Gerber Kawasaki

Lai specifically suggested Zoetis, a global animal-health company, which covers both companion pets and livestock and provides such things as pet vaccinations and medications.

Stocks in this Article

ZTSZOETIS INC
$119.81
-0.41 (-0.34%)

She said pet-related stocks are likely recession-proof because people will make sure their dogs, cats and other pets get the best care no matter what the economy is doing.

