Steyer buys 'Keep America Great' domain name

Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign bought an early Christmas present on Cyber Monday: The domain name associated with President Trump’s re-election bid, “Keep America Great.”

Continue Reading Below

The site, www.keepamericagreat.com, directs users to a sales page for a $1 Steyer bumper sticker that reads “Trump is a fraud & a failure.”

“Trump’s campaign prides itself on hoarding websites of political opponents, but they forgot to pick up the URL for their signature re-election slogan, ‘Keep America Great,’” Steyer’s campaign said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It’s unclear how much the domain cost the Steyer campaign, which did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

BLOOMBERG OPPOSES WARREN'S WEALTH TAX, BUT THINKS HE SHOULD PAY MORE

Web records show the website was created on June 25, 2015. Trump officially announced his re-election campaign until early 2017, more than a year after the domain first launched.

The president has long swiped the URLs of political opponents; in 2015, the Trump campaign bought JebBush.com, which redirected users to DonaldTrump.com. As recently as October, after former Vice President Joe Biden announced his Latino outreach initiative “Todos Con Biden,” Trump bought TodosConBiden.com.

“Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos,” the site reads. “Joe is all talk.”

Steyer, who’s worth $1.6 billion, according to Forbes, hasn’t shied away from using his vast fortune to influence the Democratic primary.

The former hedge fund manager -- who’s far wealthier than any other Democratic candidate, besides latecomer former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg -- has spent a staggering $30 million in TV and radio advertisements, according to ad-spending data from Advertising Analytics. The money is heavily concentrated in early voting states.

That’s roughly seven times more than Trump’s campaign has spent on his re-election efforts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS