Country music stars help raise millions for St. Jude children's hospital

Country music stars Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley joined St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Saturday to celebrate the 31st anniversary of its Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radio fundraiser that has raised more than $850 million.

Country music group Lady Antebellum has worked with St. Jude for more than 10 years and received the hospital's 2020 Randy Owens Angel Among Us Award.

"As parents ourselves, being an ambassador for St. Jude over the years has been one of the most gratifying experiences we've had in our career," Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott said in a statement. "We've been all around the country and have seen firsthand the important impact St. Jude has on children and families and the heartfelt community they've created. This is one of the highest honors we could receive and we are so thankful to contribute even a tiny part in the amazing efforts made by St. Jude."

Lady Antebellum co-hosted the first St. Jude Presents: Curated to bring together some of the biggest names in music and raise more than $650,000 for the hospital in 2019.

Paisley, who received the award in 2018, performed on Saturday with St. Jude patient and cancer survivor Addie Pratt.

"I can't even put into words how amazing this night has been. Thank you Brad Paisley [and] the country music community for everything you've done for St. Jude," Pratt wrote on Instagram after the event.

Pratt was diagnosed with leukemia during her freshman year of high school, and she's now living cancer-free and attending Ole Miss, WTVA reported. She and Paisley performed "Alive Right Now," a song he wrote about the kids of St. Jude, during his television special "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special" in December.

