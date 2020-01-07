Space Force launching into action with first 'pitch day'

The U.S. Space Force – which was designated as the sixth branch of the U.S. military last month – will hold one of its first events within the next two months, hoping to link up with U.S. businesses that can help advance its mission.

The service is expected to hold its first pitch day on March 4 at Patrick Air Force Base, which is located in Brevard County, Florida, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

The goal of a pitch day is to enable the force to quickly acquire innovative commercial technologies from startups and companies.

The Department of Defense uses a procedure known as Commercial Solutions Opening, which refers to a competitive solicitation seeking proposals for innovative, commercial technologies that accelerate the attainment of defense capabilities. CSOs typically solicit solutions for specific areas of interest.

The benefits of the CSO process include fast-track evaluation times, streamlined application process and negotiable payment terms, according to the government.

The Space Force is said to be seeking technologies related to a range of space operations, including artificial intelligence, weather, business systems and information technology to help facilitate spacelift missions.

Companies interested in pitching are asked to submit documents by Feb. 5. A handful will then be invited to the pitch day, where some may need to demonstrate their product.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Space Force did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The Air Force held a pitch day last November in San Francisco, where it ended up doling up $9 million to 12 different companies.

Trump has called space the “world’s newest warfighting domain.”

The Space Force is the first service introduced to the military since the Air Force spun off from the Army in the 1940s. It was created as part of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which calls for $738 billion in defense spending.

The budget for the Space Force, specifically, is only expected to be $40 million in its first year – employing about 200 people, according to The Associated Press.

Trump announced his intention to create a Space Force in June of last year. The goals are not only to secure American dominance in space but also to promote national security and to increase warfighting capabilities.

Space-based activity is critical for everything from communications to internet broadband to predicting weather patterns.

