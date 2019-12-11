Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

IPOs

Saudi Aramco shares jump 10% on stock market debut

Reuters
close
NYU Stern professor Aswath Damodaran, who predicted the downfall of WeWork, shares his insights on Saudi Aramco and why he recommends staying away from the company’s stock right now. video

Saudi Aramco going public, but this expert says you shouldn’t buy

NYU Stern professor Aswath Damodaran, who predicted the downfall of WeWork, shares his insights on Saudi Aramco and why he recommends staying away from the company’s stock right now.

Saudi Aramco shares opened up 10% on their Riyadh stock market debut on Wednesday, closing in on the $2 trillion valuation long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Continue Reading Below

The shares opened at 35.2 riyal ($9.39) apiece, 10% above their initial public offering price (IPO) of 32 riyals.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) raised a record $25.6 billion in its IPO last week, giving it a market value of around $1.7 trillion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That makes is comfortably the world's largest listed company, although it will have one of the smallest "free floats" of publicly traded shares, at just 1.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA TO PRESS FOR HIGHER OIL PRICES AHEAD OF ARAMCO IPO

The flotation, a major challenge for the Riyadh stock exchange, propels the bourse into the world's top 10 by value of listed companies,

Saudi Arabia relied on mainly domestic and regional investors to buy Aramco shares after lukewarm interest from abroad.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The $25.6 billion of proceeds beat Chinese tech firm Alibaba's $25 billion listing in 2014.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter)