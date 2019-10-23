Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Investing and Transactions

Trump officials to attend Saudi conference shunned after reporter death

By FOXBusiness
close
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Trump's visit to Pennsylvania to discuss energy deregulation, protecting oil fields in Syria and reducing carbon emissions in Europe.video

Trump's goal is to speed up economic development in coal country: Rick Perry

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Trump's visit to Pennsylvania to discuss energy deregulation, protecting oil fields in Syria and reducing carbon emissions in Europe.

Energy Sec. Rick Perry, who is leaving the post by the end of the year, will attend the Saudi Arabian investment conference, a department spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business' Blake Burman.

Continue Reading Below

Both Perry and Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin will travel to the conference. Mnuchin pulled out of the event in 2018 following the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist critical of the Saudi royal family.

Mnuchin wasn't the only one. Bain Capital's Stephen Pagliuca, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and others withdrew last year.

This year, however, some of the biggest banking and political players are slated to attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, on October 29 through 31. BlackRock, Inc. CEO Larry Fink, Goldman Sachs Group investment banking partner (and former White House aide) Dina Powell, Moelis & Company Vice Chairman Eric Cantor, himself a former GOP House majority leader, and World Bank President David Malpass are all scheduled to be attending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

ARAMCO IPO PUTS SAUDI ARABIA BACK IN BUSINESS AFTER KHASHOGGI KILLING
ENERGY SECRETARY RICK PERRY INFORMS TRUMP HE INTENDS TO RESIGN

Perry visited Saudi Arabia in December 2018, a few months after the shunned conference's dates, because it is one of "America's most important strategic energy partners," according to a department press release.

President Trump on Friday nominated Dan Brouillette to replace Perry as the next U.S. energy secretary.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Charles Gasparino and Lydia Moynihan contributed to this report.