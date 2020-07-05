Red Rock casino president Richard Haskins dies in July 4 watercraft accident

Red Rock Resorts President Richard J. Haskins died in a July 4 watercraft accident, the company said on Saturday.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Richard J. Haskins, President of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. and Station Casinos LLC, died today in a watercraft accident while vacationing in Michigan," the company said in a statement. "The entire Station Casinos family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Haskins family."

Red Rock's board of directors will announce a succession plan "in the coming days," the company said.

"Words cannot express what Rich has meant to the Company and to me in the 25 years he has been with Station Casinos," Red Rock CEO and Chairman Frank Fertitta III said in a statement. "He was a trusted advisor, a brilliant strategist, a steady hand in good times and in bad and most important – a friend to all."

"It is very hard to imagine Station Casinos being the Company it is today without Rich," Fertitta continued. "He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, his family and his loved ones."

Haskins had been president of Red Rock since 2016, according to Bloomberg.

FOX Business' inquiry to Red Rock was not immediately returned.

