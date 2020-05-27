Expand / Collapse search
Quest Diagnostics launches coronavirus testing for employees returning to work

Antibodies are proteins produced in response to infection

Reuters
LabCorp President and CEO Adam Schechter on efforts to create coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines to help America get back to work. video

US has the coronavirus testing ‘that we need’: LabCorp CEO

(Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc on Wednesday launched services to support large-scale testing for the new coronavirus as companies look to bring employees back to offices safely.

The company in April started testing blood samples to detect antibodies - proteins produced in response to infection - against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

City of Miami police officer Anthony Reyes has blood drawn as he undergoes a COVID-19 antibody test at Hard Rock Stadium, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The diagnostic company said the “return to work services” provide employers access to its COVID-19 antibody testing as well as molecular testing, which typically uses nasal swab samples to detect the virus.

The company said it was scaling up its COVID-19 lab operations to accommodate expected demand and expects to have capacity for about 150,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day by the end of June, nearly double its current testing rate.

The company also said it has the capacity to perform about 200,000 antibody tests a day.

