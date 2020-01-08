Expand / Collapse search
Private sector job growth surges in December, ending decade on strong note

Economists expected the private sector to have added 160,000 jobs in December

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz discusses the states across the country increasing their minimum wage and the possible impacts that might have.video

$15-per-hour federal minimum wage could cost almost 4M jobs: Job Creators Network CEO

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz discusses the states across the country increasing their minimum wage and the possible impacts that might have.

Private employers added 202,000 jobs in December, soaring past economists' expectations, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 160,000 jobs.

The data precedes the release of a more closely watched update from the Labor Department on Friday, which is expected to show the U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs in December. Analysts anticipate unemployment will hold steady at 3.5 percent, a half-century low. In November, the U.S. added a surprisingly strong 266,000 jobs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.