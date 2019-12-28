Private plane crashes with 6 people aboard

A private, twin-engine plane with six passengers on board crashed in Louisiana on Saturday morning, police told Fox News.

The plane came down near a Walmart and U.S. Post Office at the intersection of Verot School Road and Feu Follet, according to local media.

Lafayette Police Lt. Scott Morgan told Fox News the incident took place at 9:22 a.m. local time.

“We know it came down in a parking lot,” he said. The plane had taken off from Lafayette Regional Airport.

According to KATC, there was at least one death.

While trying to make an emergency landing, the plane reportedly hit a power line. The impact blew out the windows of the nearby post office, KATC reported. The nearby Walmart is closed and has been evacuated.

