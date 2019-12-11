Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Police find $3 million in cash stashed in barrels of pork

Associated Press
close
“The Coming Collapse of China” author Gordon Chang discusses the trade negotiations between the United States and China. video

China plans to make record US pork purchase amid trade war

“The Coming Collapse of China” author Gordon Chang discusses the trade negotiations between the United States and China.

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — Barrels of raw pork shoulder were riding fat in a tractor trailer pulled over by North Carolina deputies.

Continue Reading Below

Approximately $3 million in cash was recovered from the barrels Saturday, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The driver of the tractor trailer was accused of failing to maintain his lane and impeding the flow of traffic on Interstate 85.

GOLD ON PACE FOR ITS BEST YEAR SINCE 2010: REPORT

Deputies became suspicious of the truck when a K-9 alerted to the trailer, the post says. Deputies searched the tractor trailer and discovered the cash wrapped in plastic in the barrels.

The money is believed to have been obtained from drug sales throughout the region and was headed to Mexico, Sheriff Alan Norman said.

“It's one of the largest U.S. currency seizures in Cleveland County history,” Norman told The Shelby Star.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Department of Justice has been called to assist in the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.