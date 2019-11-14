Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Features

PayPal halts payment support to PornHub models

Reuters

The PayPal logo is seen at a high-tech park in Beersheba, southern Israel August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo (Reuters)

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had stopped payment support to PornHub's models after it found the adult entertainment website made certain payments without the permission of the payment processor.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks in this Article

PYPLPAYPAL HOLDINGS INC.
$103.73
+1.61 (+1.58%)

"Following a review, we have discovered that PornHub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission. We have taken action to stop these transactions from occurring," PayPal said in an email statement.

PAYPAL SCRAPS FACEBOOK'S LIBRA CRYPTO GROUP, OTHERS MAY FOLLOW

PornHub, owned by privately held Canadian company MindGeek, said it was "devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods".

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MindGeek did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)