PayPal halts payment support to PornHub models

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had stopped payment support to PornHub's models after it found the adult entertainment website made certain payments without the permission of the payment processor.

"Following a review, we have discovered that PornHub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission. We have taken action to stop these transactions from occurring," PayPal said in an email statement.

PornHub, owned by privately held Canadian company MindGeek, said it was "devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods".

MindGeek did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)