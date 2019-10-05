Winemaker receives longest prison sentence yet in college admissions scandal

Another parent has been sentenced to prison in a college admissions bribery scheme, and it’s the longest term given in the scandal so far.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced California winemaker Agustin Huneeus Jr. to five months in prison for offering $300,000 in bribes to get his daughter into the University of Southern California, the New York Post reported.

Authorities said Huneeus, whose family owns vineyards in Napa Valley and Oregon, paid ringleader William “Rick” Singer to boost his daughter’s SAT score and to have her designated as a water polo recruit.

Huneeus was arrested before he paid the majority of the money, according to the Post. His daughter didn’t get into USC.

Prosecutors had sought an even longer sentence of 15 months in addition to a $95,000 fine, according to the report.

In court, Huneeus said he was “deeply ashamed” of participating in the scheme and apologized, ABC 7 News reported.

“The consequences of my actions to those closest to me have been devastating,” he said, reading a statement. “The public shame and notoriety I have thrust upon them has impacted them all. I have damaged and humiliated my family. My friends and the amazing people I had the privilege to work with in our business are all victims of my actions. I have harmed and disappointed everyone who loved me or cared about me. I am sorry, and I will do better.”

Another parent who participated in the scheme, Connecticut lawyer Gordon Caplan, was sentenced to one month in prison and fined $50,000 earlier this week. Last month, parent Devin Sloane was sentenced to four months. Stephen Semprevivo also received a four-month sentence. Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks.

