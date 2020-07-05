Looting of luxury NYC retailer caught on camera

The New York Police Department has released surveillance footage of looters taking $1.5 million worth of merchandise from luxury fashion boutique Celine, according to the New York Post.

Video captured from the high-end SoHo retailer shows at least six individuals rummaging through clothing racks.

Police told the outlet that the incident occurred on May 31 around 11 p.m. and that store owners reported a loss of $1,511,000 in stolen merchandise.

The store, located on Wooster Street, was one of many SoHo shops looted as demonstrators took to the streets of Manhattan to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody.

Officials are also seeking 12 individuals in the burglary of another SoHo retailer where $450,000 of merchandise was taken June 1.

Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are kept confidential. The public can also submit anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

