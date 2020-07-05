Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Looting of luxury NYC retailer caught on camera

Store owners reported a loss of $1,511,000 in stolen merchandise

close
The Wall Street Journal editorial board member and Fox News contributor Bill McGurn discusses how difficult it is for New York City small businesses to defend themselves from violent looters. video

NYC looters are hurting small businesses: Bill McGurn

The Wall Street Journal editorial board member and Fox News contributor Bill McGurn discusses how difficult it is for New York City small businesses to defend themselves from violent looters.

The New York Police Department has released surveillance footage of looters taking $1.5 million worth of merchandise from luxury fashion boutique Celine, according to the New York Post.

Continue Reading Below

Video captured from the high-end SoHo retailer shows at least six individuals rummaging through clothing racks.

Police told the outlet that the incident occurred on May 31 around 11 p.m. and that store owners reported a loss of $1,511,000 in stolen merchandise.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The store, located on Wooster Street, was one of many SoHo shops looted as demonstrators took to the streets of Manhattan to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody.

Officials are also seeking 12 individuals in the burglary of another SoHo retailer where $450,000 of merchandise was taken June 1.

Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are kept confidential. The public can also submit anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS