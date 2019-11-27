New York police reforms may empower criminals: Blue Lives Matter NYC founder

New York’s reformed policing and bail policies could empower the city’s criminals to commit more crimes, according to Blue Lives Matter NYC founder Joe Imperatrice.

“In my opinion, crime rates are going to start to go up. Police officers are going to have their hands full and it’s going to get a little more dangerous because these [criminals] are going to think there’s no repercussions,” Imperatrice told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on "Varney &Co.".

On Tuesday former mayor and newly announced presidential contender Michael Bloomberg apologized for the “stop and frisk” initiative used by police under his administration and, beginning January 1, 2020, the city will eliminate bail and pre-trial detention for lower-level offenders.

“I don’t know who sits, in whether it’s Albany or whatnot, and thinks these decisions are a good thing,” Imperatrice said of the change in bail policy.

Imperatrice said that under the policies, unless a suspect commits murder or shoots someone, “for the most part,” they will be allowed back on the street.

Under the new program, New York City will be gifting suspected criminals baseball and museum tickets as well as gift cards to stores and restaurants as incentives for them to arrive at their court dates.

Imperatrice also questioned whether Bloomberg would have backed down on his administration’s successful stop and frisk rules if he was not running for president.

“Stop, question and frisk is the most powerful tool a police officer has,” Imperatrice said.

He also argued that Bloomberg should have explained the reasons why he supported stop and frisk policies during his time as mayor, including the numbers on the reduction in crime that had occurred.

Imperatrice noted a trend of disrespect for police that he traced back to the Obama administration. He then commended President Trump’s support for law enforcement.

“Officers need to know that they have their superiors’ best interests in mind and that they’re going to have their backs when they go on the street,” Imperatrice said.

Despite the policies he argued will make New York less safe, Imperatrice maintained a positive view of police officers going forward.

“No matter what, officers are going to go out there and do what they can to keep this city safe,” he said.

