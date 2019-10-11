Expand / Collapse search
These are the wealthiest cities in the world

By FOXBusiness
Point View Wealth Management’s David Dietze and Texas Congressman Lance Gooden (R) on big money’s flight from high-tax states.video

Big money flees high-tax states

New York City, home to 65 billionaires and more than 380,000 millionaires, nabbed the title of the wealthiest city in the world, according to a new report published on Thursday.

The New World Wealth report revealed that total wealth -- which accounts for the private wealth held, including, property, cash, equities and business interests held by individuals -- in New York City amounts to a staggering $3 trillion, far past Tokyo, the second wealthiest’s city, at $2.5 trillion.

Other American cities that made the list include San Francisco with $2.4 trillion, Los Angeles with $1.4 trillion, Chicago with $980 billion and Houston with $880 billion.

In fourth place was London, with wealth in the city totaling $2.4 trillion. Beijing was in fifth, with $2.1 trillion, and was immediately followed by China’s financial center Shanghai, totaling $1.9 trillion.

Additionally, the report named “cities to watch” over the next 10 years, where wealth is expected to grow exponentially. The top three include: Melbourne, Australia and New Delhi.

According to the report, wealth is a “far better measure” of the health of an economy compared to GDP, a more static measure that tends only to move slightly year-over-year.

“Wealth figures, on the other hand, do not have any of these limitations, making them a far better gauge of the financial health of an economy than GDP figures,” the report said.

