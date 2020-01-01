Stephen Moore: 20 New Year's resolutions to make America greater in 2020

Dear reader,

Herein I provide a handful of modest ideas about how to make America a better place in 2020. Let's make a collective New Year's resolution to get these done. Feel free to add to my list.

Preserve and protect our precious First Amendment right to free speech. No one in America has a right not to be offended by what someone else says.

End once and for all the apocalyptic climate change narrative. If the scientists are really so smart, they should be able to devise solutions that don't shut down America's production of cheap and abundant oil, gas and coal and puts millions of American workers out of jobs.

Stop calling people "racists," or "fascists" every time you disagree with them.

Explain to replay officials at football games what the term "indisputable evidence" means to overturn a ref's call on the field. It is not "preponderance of the evidence," it must be"indisputable" -- and anyone who watched the Clemson-Ohio State college football playoff injustice knows what I am talking about.

Stop using young children as props to advance political causes.

Stop making movies that drag on for more than two and a half hours.

Stop mandating paper straws. Seriously. They don't work. When it comes to straws, consumers should have the right to choose.

Save the old-fashioned newspaper -- the kind that is actually printed on paper and delivered to one's doorstep.

Let families of all income groups have more choices about where they send their kids to school.

Don't ever drive below the speed limit in the left lane. If you do, you are a menace to society and should lose your driver's license.

Start teaching American history in a way that celebrates rather than denigrates our great nation.

Stop forcing people to stop at red lights when there are no other cars coming at the intersection. This is the 21st century, we need a "smart light" that allows traffic to travel with minimal stops.

Award the Nobel Prize to Harold Hamm, the godfather of shale oil and gas.

Preserve one of the greatest and wisest political inventions of all time -- the electoral college.

Help end discrimination by no longer asking students and job applicants what race they are.

Advance policies that encourage every American to own stocks.

Give the same test to our high school students that we require immigrants to pass to become citizens. How many Americans can pass that test?

Stop bringing dogs into restaurants (unless you are disabled). It is gauche and we are not France.

End the metric system.

Get federal spending under control. Eventually, trillion-dollar deficits will catch up with us.

Stephen Moore is an economic consultant with Freedom Works and served as an economic adviser to Donald Trump.

