Looking for a new job? These cities have the best career opportunities

With U.S. economic growth continuing for the longest time ever and unemployment recently hitting a 50-year low, it seems to be as good a time as any to be looking for a new job.

Continue Reading Below

But the U.S. is a large country, and everyone doesn’t benefit equally from a growing economy. So can jobseekers improve their chances of getting a quality new gig by moving to a more promising area?

Volusion, an ecommerce service company, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to score cities based on factors like year-over-year employment growth and median wage growth, median annual wage, annual average unemployment rate, labor force participation rate, percentage of full-time workers and mean usual hours worked.

The analysis found that wages have gone up nationally after a Great Recession slump that lasted until 2013. But wages tended to be higher in large metropolitan areas, and they’re growing fastest in coastal tech hubs like San Francisco, Seattle and San Jose.

Similarly, some cities have lower unemployment rates than others, according to the analysis. While the national unemployment rate averaged 3.9 percent last year, some cities like Tucson, Cleveland and Phoenix had unemployment rates higher than 4 percent, while cities like San Jose, Boston and Nashville were closer to 2.5 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ultimately, Volusion found that cities with the best prospects for jobseekers are spread across the country. Here are the top large metropolitan areas for career opportunities, according to Volusion:

10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

7. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee

6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

4. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California