Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

Looking for a new job? These cities have the best career opportunities

By FOXBusiness
close
Wall Street Journal senior editor Jon Hilsenrath discusses the Federal Reserve’s likely response to September jobs numbers.video

September jobs report puts October interest rate cut ‘in play’: Jon Hilsenrath

Wall Street Journal senior editor Jon Hilsenrath discusses the Federal Reserve’s likely response to September jobs numbers.

With U.S. economic growth continuing for the longest time ever and unemployment recently hitting a 50-year low, it seems to be as good a time as any to be looking for a new job.

Continue Reading Below

But the U.S. is a large country, and everyone doesn’t benefit equally from a growing economy. So can jobseekers improve their chances of getting a quality new gig by moving to a more promising area?

Volusion, an ecommerce service company, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to score cities based on factors like year-over-year employment growth and median wage growth, median annual wage, annual average unemployment rate, labor force participation rate, percentage of full-time workers and mean usual hours worked.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

US UNEMPLOYMENT REACHES LOWEST SINCE 1969 DESPITE SLOWING JOB GROWTH
WHERE ARE ALL OF THE JOBS? THESE SECTORS HIRED THE MOST IN SEPTEMBER

The analysis found that wages have gone up nationally after a Great Recession slump that lasted until 2013. But wages tended to be higher in large metropolitan areas, and they’re growing fastest in coastal tech hubs like San Francisco, Seattle and San Jose.

As housing costs rise, some people are choosing to live on the road instead

More people are living out of their cars as the cost of living continues to rise in the West Coast.

Similarly, some cities have lower unemployment rates than others, according to the analysis. While the national unemployment rate averaged 3.9 percent last year, some cities like Tucson, Cleveland and Phoenix had unemployment rates higher than 4 percent, while cities like San Jose, Boston and Nashville were closer to 2.5 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Ultimately, Volusion found that cities with the best prospects for jobseekers are spread across the country. Here are the top large metropolitan areas for career opportunities, according to Volusion:

10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with green trees and the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline.

8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

Houston Texas aerial drone sunrise view cityscape skyline colorful morning downtown 

7. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee

Skyline of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Arlington, Virginia - 24 July, 2017: The Liberty Tavern and the Clarendon Ballroom in the Arlington neighborhood of Clarendon on a summer evening.

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Seattle skyline panorama at sunset as seen from Kerry Park, Seattle, WA

4. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

On a nice sunny afternoon in a small town north of Austin, Texas - Round Rock, TX 

3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Aerial View of Downtown Dallas in the Evening -Dallas, Texas, USA

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

San Francisco - California, Alamo Square, Urban Skyline, City, Famous Place

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Vista of the San Jose skyline, with puffy clouds in the background and residential areas in the foreground.