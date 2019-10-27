Most wanted terrorists: Million-dollar bounties

One of the highest bounties out for a terrorist is no longer on the table.

Dying "like a dog," President Trump described the end to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as cowardly.

And as a "high-value target," al-Baghdadi had a $25 million bounty for information leading to his arrest. The reward money more than doubled from the original $10 million offer from the State Department in 2016.

U.S. Special Operations Forces ended up storming his compound in Syria. Trump explained he died whimpering in a tunnel. The president said the most-wanted terrorist then detonated a suicide vest.

Noting the recent death of Hamza bin Laden, the son of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, Trump said, "These savage monsters will not escape their fate, and they will not escape the final judgment of God."

According to the FBI, here are some of the other most wanted terrorists and the reward offered for info leading to their arrests/convictions.

HASAN IZZ-AL-DIN

$5 million

Hasan Izz-Al-Din was indicted for his role in planning and participating in the June 14, 1985, hijacking of a commercial airliner which resulted in the assault on various passengers and crew members, and the murder of one U.S. citizen.

ABDELKARIM HUSSEIN MOHAMED AL-NASSER

$5 million

Abdelkarim Hussein Mohamed Al-Nasser has been indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia for the June 25, 1996, bombing of the Khobar Towers military housing complex in Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ALI ATWA

$5 million

Ali Atwa was indicted for his role and participation in the June 14, 1985, hijacking of a commercial airliner which resulted in the assault on various passengers and crew members, and the murder of one U.S. citizen.

JEHAD S. MOSTAFA

$5 million

Jehad Mostafa is being sought for his alleged terrorist activities and acting as an operating member of al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based terrorist organization. On October 9, 2009, a federal arrest warrant based upon a federal grand jury indictment was issued for Jehad Serwan Mostafa by the United States District Court, Southern District of California, San Diego California. The indictment charges Mostafa with providing material support to the foreign terrorist organization al-Shabaab. The indictment charges Mostafa specifically with the following crimes: conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists; conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization; and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

ABDUL RAHMAN YASIN

$5 million

Abdul Rahman Yasin is wanted for his alleged participation in the terrorist bombing of the World Trade Center, New York City, on Feb. 26, 1993, which resulted in six deaths, the wounding of numerous individuals, and the significant destruction of property and commerce.

HUSAYN MUHAMMAD ALUMARI

$5 million

Husayn Muhammad Al-Umari was indicted in the District of Columbia for his alleged role in the Aug. 11, 1982, bombing of Pan Am Flight 830, while it was en route from Japan to Hawaii. He is alleged to have prepared the bomb that was placed under a seat on Flight 830, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old passenger and injuring 16 other passengers.

ALI SAED BIN ALI EL-HOORIE

$5 million

Ali Saed Bin Ali El-Hoorie has been indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia for the June 25, 1996, bombing of the Khobar Towers military housing complex in Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SAJID MIR

$5 million

Sajid Mir is wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. From Nov. 26-29, 2008, 10 attackers trained by the Pakistan-based foreign terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai, including hotels, cafes, and a train station, killing approximately 170 people. Six Americans were killed during the three-day attacks. Mir allegedly served as the chief planner of the attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks. Additionally, Mir allegedly conspired to commit a terrorist attack against a newspaper and its employees in Denmark between 2008 and 2009. Mir was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, Chicago, Illinois, on April 21, 2011, and was charged with conspiracy to injure property of foreign government; providing material support to terrorists; killing a citizen outside of the U.S. and aiding and abetting; and bombing of places of public use. An arrest warrant was issued on April 22, 2011.

JABER A. ELBANEH

$5 million

Jaber A. Elbaneh is wanted in connection with a federal criminal complaint unsealed on May 21, 2003, in the Western District of New York, Buffalo, New York. He is charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and conspiring to provide material support, specifically to al-Qaida.

IBRAHIM SALIH MOHAMMED AL-YACOUB

$5 million

Ibrahim Salih Mohammed Al-Yacoub has been indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia for the June 25, 1996, bombing of the Khobar Towers military housing complex in Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

MOHAMMED ALI HAMADEI

$5 million

Mohammed Ali Hamadei was indicted for his role and participation in the June 14, 1985, hijacking of a commercial airliner which resulted in the assault on various passengers and crew members, and the murder of one U.S. citizen.

RAMADAN ABDULLAH MOHAMMAD SHALLAH

$5 million

Ramadan Abdullah Mohammad Shallah is wanted for conspiracy to conduct the affairs of the designated international terrorist organization known as the "Palestinian Islamic Jihad" (PIJ) through a pattern of racketeering activities such as bombings, murders, extortions, and money laundering. Shallah was one of the original founding members of the PIJ and is presently the Secretary-General and leader of the organization, which has its headquarters located in Damascus, Syria. He was listed as a "Specially Designated Terrorist" under United States law on November 27, 1995. Shallah was indicted in a 53 count indictment in the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa, Florida.

MUHAMMAD AHMED ALMUNAWAR

$5 million

Muhammad Ahmed Al-Munawar was indicted in the District of Columbia for his alleged role in the Sept. 5, 1986, hijacking of Pan American World Airways Flight 73 during a stop in Karachi, Pakistan. The attack resulted in the murder of 20 passengers and crew, including two American citizens, and the attempted murder of 379 passengers and crew, including 89 American citizens.

MUHAMMAD ABDULLAH KHALIL HUSSAIN ARRAHAYYAL

$5 million

Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain Ar-Rahayyal was indicted in the District of Columbia for his alleged role in the Sept. 5, 1986, hijacking of Pan American World Airways Flight 73 during a stop in Karachi, Pakistan. The attack resulted in the murder of 20 passengers and crew, including two American citizens, and the attempted murder of 379 passengers and crew, including 89 American citizens.

WADOUD MUHAMMAD HAFIZ AL-TURKI

$5 million

Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz Al-Turki was indicted in the District of Columbia for his alleged role in the Sept. 5, 1986, hijacking of Pan American World Airways Flight 73 during a stop in Karachi, Pakistan. The attack resulted in the murder of 20 passengers and crew, including two American citizens, and the attempted murder of 379 passengers and crew, including 89 American citizens.

JAMAL SAEED ABDUL RAHIM

$5 million

Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim was indicted in the District of Columbia for his alleged role in the Sept. 5, 1986, hijacking of Pan American World Airways Flight 73 during a stop in Karachi, Pakistan. The attack resulted in the murder of 20 passengers and crew, including two American citizens, and the attempted murder of 379 passengers and crew, including 89 American citizens.

AHMAD IBRAHIM ALMUGHASSIL

$5 million

Ahmad Ibrahim Al-Mughassil has been indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia for the June 25, 1996, bombing of the Khobar Towers military housing complex in Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ABDULLAH AHMED ABDULLAH

$10 million

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah has been indicted for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 7, 1998, bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.

SAIF AL-ADEL

$10 million

Saif Al-Adel is wanted in connection with the Aug. 7, 1998, bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.

AYMAN AL-ZAWAHIRI

$25 million

Al-Zawahiri is a physician and the founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ). This organization opposes the secular Egyptian Government and seeks its overthrow through violent means. In approximately 1998, the EIJ led by Al-Zawahiri merged with Al Qaida.

Ayman Al-Zawahiri has been indicted for his alleged role in the Aug. 7, 1998, bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.

