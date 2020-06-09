Manufacturing company in Minneapolis since 1987 leaving city after violent protests

A Minneapolis manufacturing company, whose plant burned amid civil unrest following George Floyd's death, is leaving the city after nearly four decades and taking dozens of jobs with it.

The president and owner of 7-Sigma Inc. Kris Wyrobek felt inclined to do so after he says he lost trust in public officials during the riots that plagued the city, according to Star Tribune.

"They don't care about my business," said Wyrobek told the Star Tribune. "They didn't protect our people. We were all on our own."

The company, which designs and manufactures polymer solutions and precision metal components, has been operating in south Minneapolis since 1987. The city will effectively lose 50 jobs when Wyrobek takes his business elsewhere, according to the outlet.

Wyrobek isn't alone in his frustration. The city of Minneapolis says the looting and property damage have already caused at least $55 million in destruction so far.

The violence followed the death of Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed.

Although first-term Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey quickly expressed outrage and called for charges against the officer, he faced backlash for failing to quell the destruction. Gov. Tim Walz — like Frey, a Democrat — criticized the "abject failure" of the city's response and called on the National Guard at the mayor's request to help restore peace.

On the first night of the protests, Wyrobek shut operations down and sent his employees home hours early, the outlet reported. Wyrobek took action after employees noticed a fire broke out at the affordable housing complex next door.

Although the fire engine was outside the building, Wyrobek recalled that "they wouldn't do anything."

Frey told the Star Tribune that he was unaware of Wyrobek's decision to leave but said every fire truck was operating during the unprecedented crisis.

"This was a Guard-sized crisis and demanded a Guard-sized response," Frey said. "And once we had the full presence of the National Guard — which by the way hasn't been deployed since World War II — there was a significantly different result."

7-Sigma Inc. was not able to be reached for comment by phone or email. Representatives for the city, including Mayor Jacob Frey, have not responded to FOX Business' requests for comment.

Frey is now asking for state and federal aid to help rebuild after the civil unrest. Until that happens, community members are pitching in to support Minneapolis neighborhoods.

