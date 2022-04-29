Michigan woman wins $1 million from Mega Millions drawing

A woman in Michigan won a prize of $1 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket through the state's lottery.

Marlena Lanni, 72, a resident of Clinton Township, says that she found out about the big prize through an email from the Michigan Lottery, according to Fox 2.

"I was checking my email before bed the night of the drawing and saw an email from the Michigan Lottery notifying me of a prize," Lanni said. "When I logged on to my account and saw I had won a prize of $1 million, I immediately started shaking. I still feel numb and don’t have the words to describe this feeling!"

Lanni bought the winning lottery ticket online for the April 8 Mega Millions drawing.

She is planning on using the money to do several home repairs and put the rest in savings.