Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Michigan

Michigan woman wins $1 million from Mega Millions drawing

Lottery winner plans to use the money for home repairs and put the rest in savings

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 29

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A woman in Michigan won a prize of $1 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket through the state's lottery.

Marlena Lanni, 72, a resident of Clinton Township, says that she found out about the big prize through an email from the Michigan Lottery, according to Fox 2.

Mega Millions lottery

Philadelphia, United States - March 13, 2011: Many Mega Millions lottery tickets. Mega Millions is Americas biggest jackpot game. It is held in 42 states and has jackpots starting at $12 million. (Mega Millions lottery / Fox News)

"I was checking my email before bed the night of the drawing and saw an email from the Michigan Lottery notifying me of a prize," Lanni said. "When I logged on to my account and saw I had won a prize of $1 million, I immediately started shaking. I still feel numb and don’t have the words to describe this feeling!"

Lanni bought the winning lottery ticket online for the April 8 Mega Millions drawing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

She is planning on using the money to do several home repairs and put the rest in savings.