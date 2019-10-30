Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump learns about preparedness with 5th graders

The first lady was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence's wife Karen Pence.

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence visited an elementary school to talk to them about how to prepare for an emergency.

First lady Melania Trump visited Lambs Elementary School and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday to learn about emergency preparedness and thank members of the military for their disaster response efforts.

Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, met fifth-graders at the South Carolina elementary school. Together, they took part in the Red Cross's Pillowcase Project, an emergency response teaching program, the White House said.

First lady Melania Trump, left, and Karen Pence, right, visit students at Lambs Elementary in North Charleston, S.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

First lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence arrive at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston,S.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. They were greeted by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other dignitaries. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via

After that, the first and second ladies were set to hear from five major emergency response teams at Joint Base Charleston:

  • National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
  • 841st Transportation Battalion
  • U.S. Coast Guard
  • 437th and 315th Airlift Wings
  • 628th Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Charleston

The trip is the first lady's first visit to the state since President Trump was elected in 2016, The Post and Courier reported.

