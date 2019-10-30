Melania Trump learns about preparedness with 5th graders

First lady Melania Trump visited Lambs Elementary School and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday to learn about emergency preparedness and thank members of the military for their disaster response efforts.

Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, met fifth-graders at the South Carolina elementary school. Together, they took part in the Red Cross's Pillowcase Project, an emergency response teaching program, the White House said.

After that, the first and second ladies were set to hear from five major emergency response teams at Joint Base Charleston:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

841st Transportation Battalion

U.S. Coast Guard

437th and 315th Airlift Wings

628th Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Charleston

The trip is the first lady's first visit to the state since President Trump was elected in 2016, The Post and Courier reported.

