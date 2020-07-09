What to know about Mazars USA, Trump's accounting firm

Accounting, audit and consulting firm Mazars USA are the subject of two separate Supreme Court rulings dealing with subpoenas issued to the firm for President Trump's financial documents.

Continue Reading Below

SUPREME COURT RULES MANHATTAN DA, BUT NOT HOUSE DEMOCRATS, MAY GET TRUMP FINANCIAL RECORDS

Mazars USA holds the tax returns that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and others are trying to obtain — Trump is the only modern president who has not made his returns public.

The Supreme Court sided with Vance, whose grand jury subpoenas sought documents from accounting firm Mazars USA and the Trump Organization, including Trump's tax returns.

"Mazars USA has and will continue to comply with its legal obligations, including those stemming from today’s Supreme Court decisions," the firm told FOX Business in a statement on Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records.

Mazars USA traces its roots to 1921, when Army veteran Maxwell R. Weiser began M.R. Weiser & Company after attending night school to learn accounting. The company shortened its name to Weiser in 2001 before joining with Mazars Group in 2010 and becoming Mazars USA.

SUPREME COURT SIDES WITH TRUMP IN BIRTH CONTROL OPT-OUT CASE

Mazars USA consults with companies in industries like aerospace and tech, and it employs 800 people, according to Forbes.

Mazars USA is part of Mazars, a global firm that employs more than 40,000 people in more than 90 countries. Mazars is headquartered in Paris. The firm reported revenue in excess of $2 billion for the 2018-19 financial year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

READ THE TRUMP V. MAZARS USA, LLP DECISION HERE.