Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

What to know about Mazars USA, Trump's accounting firm

Mazars USA has copies of the president's tax returns

close
Legal sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that there is speculation President Trump may face inquiries by the New York attorney general. video

SCOTUS ruling likely to spur more probes into Trump’s wealth, businesses: Gasparino

Legal sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that there is speculation President Trump may face inquiries by the New York attorney general.

Accounting, audit and consulting firm Mazars USA are the subject of two separate Supreme Court rulings dealing with subpoenas issued to the firm for President Trump's financial documents.

Continue Reading Below

SUPREME COURT RULES MANHATTAN DA, BUT NOT HOUSE DEMOCRATS, MAY GET TRUMP FINANCIAL RECORDS

Mazars USA holds the tax returns that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and others are trying to obtain — Trump is the only modern president who has not made his returns public.

In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance arrives to talk to reporters at Manhattan Supreme Court, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The Supreme Court sided with Vance, whose grand jury subpoenas sought documents from accounting firm Mazars USA and the Trump Organization, including Trump's tax returns.

"Mazars USA has and will continue to comply with its legal obligations, including those stemming from today’s Supreme Court decisions," the firm told FOX Business in a statement on Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records.

Mazars USA traces its roots to 1921, when Army veteran Maxwell R. Weiser began M.R. Weiser & Company after attending night school to learn accounting. The company shortened its name to Weiser in 2001 before joining with Mazars Group in 2010 and becoming Mazars USA.

SUPREME COURT SIDES WITH TRUMP IN BIRTH CONTROL OPT-OUT CASE

Mazars USA consults with companies in industries like aerospace and tech, and it employs 800 people, according to Forbes.

Mazars USA is part of Mazars, a global firm that employs more than 40,000 people in more than 90 countries. Mazars is headquartered in Paris. The firm reported revenue in excess of $2 billion for the 2018-19 financial year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

READ THE TRUMP V. MAZARS USA, LLP DECISION HERE.