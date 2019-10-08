Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal Finance

Matt Lauer gets his groove back on social media

FOXBusiness

Matt Lauer, the former co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York in 2016. (Richard Drew, AP Photo)

Matt Lauer is back in front of the camera – well, sort of.

Continue Reading Below

The former “Today” show anchor who was fired by NBC nearly two years ago due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace made an appearance on his daughter Romy’s TikTok page.

Lauer can be seen lip-synching and dancing in multiple videos posted to the social media profile. The 61-year-old, who was munching on a bowl of cereal while his daughter dances in the background, is seen lip-synching to a song from “Heathers: The Musical.”

Sporting a white shirt and athletic pants and standing in front of two large white doors Lauer – perhaps back in the New York groove – dances to Chance the Rapper’s “Hot Shower,” eventually giving up the spotlight to his daughter, who shows off her own dance moves.

The disgraced host was most recently seen with his kids piloting a boat in the Hamptons after filing divorce papers, according to Page Six.