Mark Ruffalo endorses Sanders for president: 'He is the original progressive'

Mark Ruffalo is endorsing Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential race, calling the Democratic hopeful and Vermont senator “the original progressive."

Continue Reading Below

Sanders’ campaign released a video earlier this week featuring the “Avengers” actor and sent an email written by the star to voters on Thursday asking them to endorse Sanders.

Ruffalo credited Sanders with bringing progressive ideas, such as Medicare-for-all, fighting against climate change and erasing student loan debt to the forefront during the 2016 election.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“He is the original progressive from the VERY BEGINNING of his career,” Ruffalo wrote in the email. “And Bernie's campaign is our best chance at beating Trump, and beyond that, bringing an end to this corrupt system we are all living in.”

Ruffalo’s endorsement of Sanders is hardly surprising. When Sanders was battling Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination during the previous election cycle, Ruffalo was a vocal supporter of the self-described Democratic socialist.

BERNIE SANDERS NABS AOC ENDORSEMENT, BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR HIS CAMPAIGN?

The “Dark Waters” actor has also been an outspoken critic of capitalism and America’s economy in the past. On Sunday, he shared a Nov. 21 op-ed from Time titled “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip,” in which writer Anand Giridharadas argued the U.S. was having a “capitalist reckoning,” thanks to the candidacies of Sanders and fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“It’s time for an economic revolution,” Ruffalo wrote. “Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

Ruffalo, who is worth an estimated $30 million, told Stephen Colbert in November that his support for Sanders has only strengthened in recent years.

“He was never another party, he never had different views about these things,” he said. “The rest of the United States has finally caught up to what this cat has been doing already for his entire career. And you know that when he gets into office, he is going to be fighting for us.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE