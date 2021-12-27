Expand / Collapse search
No Christmas Powerball lottery winner, jackpot grows to $400M+

Three winners hit Powerball’s $1.58B in January 2016 - the largest on record

Big Tech stocks worth investing in for 2022

CAPTRUST CIO Michael Vogelzang shares his stock picks for the new year.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to over $400 million after no Christmas winner was announced.  

Many lottery players who hoped their holiday wishes would be granted when they gambled for the triple-digit prize now have another chance to play ahead of Monday's drawing. 

A woman buys a chance to win the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016.

A woman buys a chance to win the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016.  (Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The estimated $416 million drawing has a cash value of $299.5 million. 

Recently, one lucky North Carolina man won the lottery twice after forgetting he had already bought a ticket, as reported by FOX Business.

Scotty Thomas forgot he bought a Lucky for Life drawing ticket and purchased another ticket with the same numbers. 

A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on Jan. 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, California.

A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on Jan. 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Thomas won a $25,000-per-year prize twice and decided to claim the lump sum of the tickets, estimated to be $551,851 after taxes. 

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to the Associated Press. 

The 10th top prize was a $590.5 million Powerball ticket from May 18, 2013, which one lucky Floridian hit.

