No Christmas Powerball lottery winner, jackpot grows to $400M+

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to over $400 million after no Christmas winner was announced.

Many lottery players who hoped their holiday wishes would be granted when they gambled for the triple-digit prize now have another chance to play ahead of Monday's drawing.

The estimated $416 million drawing has a cash value of $299.5 million.

Recently, one lucky North Carolina man won the lottery twice after forgetting he had already bought a ticket, as reported by FOX Business.

Scotty Thomas forgot he bought a Lucky for Life drawing ticket and purchased another ticket with the same numbers.

Thomas won a $25,000-per-year prize twice and decided to claim the lump sum of the tickets, estimated to be $551,851 after taxes.

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to the Associated Press.

The 10th top prize was a $590.5 million Powerball ticket from May 18, 2013, which one lucky Floridian hit.

