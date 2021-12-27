No Christmas Powerball lottery winner, jackpot grows to $400M+
Three winners hit Powerball’s $1.58B in January 2016 - the largest on record
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to over $400 million after no Christmas winner was announced.
Many lottery players who hoped their holiday wishes would be granted when they gambled for the triple-digit prize now have another chance to play ahead of Monday's drawing.
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS BRING HOLIDAY CHEER TO PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER
The estimated $416 million drawing has a cash value of $299.5 million.
Recently, one lucky North Carolina man won the lottery twice after forgetting he had already bought a ticket, as reported by FOX Business.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Scotty Thomas forgot he bought a Lucky for Life drawing ticket and purchased another ticket with the same numbers.
Thomas won a $25,000-per-year prize twice and decided to claim the lump sum of the tickets, estimated to be $551,851 after taxes.
The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to the Associated Press.
The 10th top prize was a $590.5 million Powerball ticket from May 18, 2013, which one lucky Floridian hit.
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO
FOX Business’ Michael Hollan contributed to this report.