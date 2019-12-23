Kevin Costner endorses Pete Buttigieg

Veteran actor Kevin Costner showed his support for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at a campaign event in Indianola, Iowa, on Sunday.

"Whether your road leads you to Pete, like mine has, that's for you to judge," Costner, a self-described independent, told more than 1,000 people in the high school gymnasium of Indianola, a town of about 16,000 people located south of Des Moines. "When Pete speaks of unity, it's the kind of unity I’ve been waiting and hoping to hear about."

Costner's beloved film "Field of Dreams" takes place in Iowa.

It was Buttigieg, not Costner, who brought up "Field of Dreams." In a nod to his audience, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, didn't quote the movie's most famous line — "Ïf you build it, he will come" — but a more crowd-pleasing bit of dialogue: "Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa." The candidate thanked the star for making "Iowa as heavenly as it can be on a December day."

Costner is just the latest celebrity to back Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg raised $19.1 million in the third quarter — powered, in part, by a slew of celebrities.

Buttigieg received donations from Alyssa Milano ($3,050), Michael J. Fox ($2,800), Jennifer Garner ($2,800), David Hyde Pierce ($2,800), Zachary Woods ($2,500), Emmy Rossum ($1,500), Anthony Rapp ($1,500), Ben Platt ($1,000) and George Takei ($1,000).

Meanwhile, Buttigieg's Democratic rival Elizabeth Warren has criticized him by claiming he's courting the votes of the rich and famous.

"So, the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine," she said during the Democratic debate in Los Angeles last week. "Think about who comes to them. He had promised that every fundraiser he would do, would be open-door. But this one was closed-door."

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.