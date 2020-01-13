Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

Kentucky miners block coal train over missed paychecks

Miners say dozens of employees are owed for three weeks of work

Associated Press
close
Fox News’ Dan Springer reports on the coal industry and mines being forced to shut down ahead of schedule. video

Here's how coal towns are handling the industry's massive slow down

Fox News’ Dan Springer reports on the coal industry and mines being forced to shut down ahead of schedule.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky coal miners and their families stood on train tracks Monday to prevent a train loaded with coal from leaving, saying they had worked since Dec. 16 without being paid.

Continue Reading Below

The tracks lead from Quest Energy in Pike County. A CSX crew went to the tracks to get the engine and left the loaded train cars there, WYMT-TV reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Miners told the station they expected to be paid Friday, then were told to wait until Monday, when the date was pushed back again.

Quest Energy was closed for the day and couldn't be reached for comment later Monday.

Miners at the tracks told the Lexington Herald-Leader about 50 miners are owed for three weeks of work.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“They won’t get their coal until we’re paid,” said Kenny Collins, who operates a shuttle car at the underground mine. He said his power was cut off Monday, and he is owed more than $3,000.

Miners last summer in Harlan County held a similar protest when Blackjewel filed bankruptcy. The miners eventually were given a deal to be paid and let the train pass.