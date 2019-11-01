Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency starting in April

Associated Press

Singer Kelly Clarkson (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.

Clarkson announced Friday that she'll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.

Clarkson says in a statement that she's excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.

She's scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.

Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.