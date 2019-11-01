Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency starting in April

LAS VEGAS — Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.

Continue Reading Below

Clarkson announced Friday that she'll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.

KELLY CLARKSON POISED TO SNATCH OPRAH'S CROWN AS QUEEN OF DAYTIME TV?

Clarkson says in a statement that she's excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.

THE TOP 10 'ONE-HIT WONDERS' OF ALL TIME

She's scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.