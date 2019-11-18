Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

Kansas researcher denies working for Chinese university, calls it an extortion attempt

Associated Press
close
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley breaks down his National Security and Personal Data Protection Act.video

Sen. Hawley introduces legislation to prohibit TikTok from transferring data to China

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley breaks down his National Security and Personal Data Protection Act.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An associate professor in Kansas accused of secretly working for a Chinese university alleges that a visiting scholar fabricated the allegations after trying to extort $300,000 from him.

Continue Reading Below

HONG KONG MULTI-MILLIONAIRE JIMMY LAI ON WHAT'S INSPIRING PROTESTERS TO RISE UP

Attorneys for Feng “Franklin” Tao filed a motion on Sunday seeking to dismiss the indictment charging him with wire fraud and program fraud. Tao contends he never accepted a teaching position in China and therefore had no obligation to disclose it to the University of Kansas.

The defense filing alleges that the unpaid scholar who tipped off the FBI was upset that she was not given enough credit for some research. It contends the woman hacked into his email account to get the unsigned contract from Fuzhou University in China, then lied to the FBI about where she got it.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE