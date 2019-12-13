Justices to take up dispute over subpoenas for Trump records

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear President Donald Trump's pleas to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major tussle between the president and Congress that also could affect the 2020 presidential campaign.

The justices are poised to issue decisions in June, amid Trump's bid for a second term. Rulings against the president could result in the quick release of personal financial information that Trump has sought strenuously to keep private. The court also will decide whether the Manhattan district attorney can obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.