Crime

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago over 'malicious prosecution' claims

Associated Press
President Trump mentions and discusses Jussie Smollett's Chicago lawsuit at the International Association of the Chiefs of Police Annual Conference &amp; Exposition in Chicago.video

Trump: Jussie Smollett performed a hate crime and a 'scam'

President Trump mentions and discusses Jussie Smollett's Chicago lawsuit at the International Association of the Chiefs of Police Annual Conference & Exposition in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett says his $10,000 payment after the close of a criminal case should prevent Chicago from seeking reimbursement for a police investigation of his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Smollett’s attorneys filed a response Tuesday to Chicago’s lawsuit in federal court. They also filed a counterclaim against the city, saying Smollett was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress.

Smollett told police he was beaten in January by two men who looped a noose around his neck. Chicago police said it was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report.

But prosecutors in March dropped the case. Smollett maintains his innocence but agreed to let authorities keep a $10,000 bail.