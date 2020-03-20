JPMorgan giving some 'front line workers' dealing with coronavirus $1,000 bonus

JPMorgan Chase said Friday it is giving bank tellers and other "front line employees" who are unable to work from home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic a one-time $1,000 bonus.

The largest U.S. bank, which temporarily closed about 1,000 of its roughly 5,000 branches earlier this week, said it will make payments of $1,000 -- $500 in April and $500 in May -- to full- and part-time staff whose jobs require them to continue going into an office or Chase branch.

Workers who make less than $60,000 in total annual cash compensation are eligible for the bonus, according to an internal memo.

The company also announced that it's providing employees with up to five extra sick days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.