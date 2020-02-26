Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue waives cancellation fees till March 11 on coronavirus concerns

Reuters
President Trump says the U.S. is testing Americans who have displayed coronavirus-related symptoms but not overly testing people because they are treating it like the administration treats the flu.

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said on Wednesday it plans to suspend change and cancellation fees for new flight bookings between Feb. 27 and March 11 this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS MAY SLASH $29 BILLION FROM AIRLINES' REVENUE

The cancellation waiver applies to travel completed by June 1, 2020, the company said.

U.S. airlines and hotels are extending options for customers to rebook travel to a growing list of countries, including Italy, as coronavirus cases spike outside of China and spark fears of a global pandemic.

