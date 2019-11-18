Ilhan Omar pays nearly $150K to alleged lover's firm amid FEC complaint: report

Rep. Ilhan Omar's campaign has paid $146,712.63 to E Street Group, the political consulting firm where her alleged lover works, since media reports linked her to E Street's Tim Mynett in August.

That's according to records reviewed by The New York Post. Omar's latest payments to E Street Group were for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and video production, The Post reported.

Omar officially divorced from her husband Ahmed Hirsi on Nov. 5, just a month after she filed a petition saying there was an "irretrievable breakdown" in their marriage.

The Minnesota Democrat is the subject of a campaign spending complaint to the Federal Election Commission that claims she paid Mynett's firm hundreds of thousands of dollars since August 2018.

Peter Flaherty of the conservative National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint against Omar in August and amended it in October with additional payment records.

Flaherty's complaint was filed one day after it emerged that Beth Mynett, 55, submitted divorce papers in Washington, D.C., Superior Court, claiming her husband suddenly informed her earlier this year that he was having an affair with Omar.

She has denied that she had an affair with Mynett, and her attorneys have dismissed the FEC complaint as a baseless "political ploy."

Eight disbursements from Omar's campaign to the E Street Group for "travel expenses," totaling $21,546.94, were not itemized. FEC rules, the NLPC said, require that such travel expenses list the individual benefitting from the arrangement, as well as the date and purpose of the payment.

NLPC said that Omar's team instead only listed E Street as the payee, and contained no details on the trips.

"Although Mynett's formal relationship with Rep. Omar's campaign began in July 2018, with the payment of $7,000 directly to Mynett, the reimbursements for Mynett's travel did not commence until April 2019, the same month that [Beth] Mynett alleges in her filing that her husband told her of the affair, and made a 'shocking declaration of love' for Rep. Omar," the complaint stated.

FOX Business' inquiries to E Street Group, Omar's office and Omar's attorney David Mitrani were not returned at the time of publication.

Fox News' Gregg Re, Andrew O'Reilly and Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.