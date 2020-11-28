Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Financials

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking: FT

HSBC looking to improve North America performance, report says

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

HSBC Holdings Plc is considering a complete exit from retail banking in the United States after narrowing the options for how to improve performance at its struggling North America business, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

The bank's senior management aim to present the plan to the board in the coming weeks, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HSBCHSBC HOLDINGS PLC26.89+0.14+0.52%

HSBC, STANDARD CHARTERED’S REPORTEDLY MOVED LARGE SUMS OF ILLICIT CASH FOR 2 DECADES WITH NO IDEA OF MONEY’S ORIGINS: REPORT

HSBC declined to comment on the report.

HSBC said last month it planned to reduce annual costs to below $31 billion by 2022, a more ambitious target than it set out in February and well below the operating expenses of $42.3 billion it reported in 2019.

A man walks past a HSBC bank branch in the City of London, Britain November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The bank also said it would also accelerate the transformation of its U.S. business, where it has long struggled to compete with much bigger players.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE