Hey G7 leaders, save your Euros! What it costs to stay at Trump Doral

If you want to attend the G7 Summitt next June at Trump National Doral in Miami, better book fast.

As White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was holding a press briefing Thursday informing the media that the 2020 G7 Summitt — the annual meeting of the '"Group of Seven" global leaders — would be held June 10-12 at Trump National, which happens to be owned by President Trump, rooms were still available.

While a dozen locations were considered for the summit, Mulvaney said, "The advance team called and said this was the perfect physical location to do this,” referring to Trump National.

The press peppered Mulvaney with potential conflict of interest questions for the president, Mulvaney said: "I think the president has pretty much made it very clear since he got here that he doesn’t profit from being" President.

While the surroundings may be luxurious for the world leaders, those living near the resort will be in line for a world of disruption due to security.

At the August meeting in Biarritz, the seaside resort in southwestern France — the town was broken into two areas: the "Red Zone" and the "Blue Zone." Automobiles were prohibited in the Red Zone. In the Blue Zone, all vehicles were stopped and checked. In both areas, residents and those with business in town needed special permits to enter the two zones. It was manned by more than 13,000 security personnel.

Given the security concerns and the number of rooms needed for the delegations from Britain, Japan, Germany, Canada, and Italy, the public will not have access to the facility. But if President Macron of France were to book his room today his rates could range from 374 Euros to a whopping $6,226 Euros, or $337 and $7,337 respectively.

So for $337 the leaders of the world will be treated like kings as all get a king-size bed. They can catch the news reports of their doings on their favorite news network on a 55-inch HDTV. For another $100 a night you get breakfast, $50 resort credit and self-parking, though it seems unlikely that Macron or any other leader will be using that feature.

Suites start at $487 a night and have most of the same amenities as a "regular" room, including the Nespresso Beverage System with Espresso Coffee selection. Ironically the "global brand ambassador" for Nespresso is actor George Clooney, who is not known for his avid support of the Trump administration.

For $637 you can upgrade to a "Signature Suite." While the other rooms offer fine Italian bed linens, here world leaders could snooze on 300-thread-count linens. But there is bad news for world leaders who are Android phone users: Music playlists can be heard on a high-end sound system, but only through an iPod docking station.

Meanwhile, The Presidential Suite, which seemingly would be used by President Trump since Mar-a-Lago is nearly two hours away. has two bedrooms (queen beds instead of kings) and overlooks a golf course. IThe suite would cost $7,337 per night, but would France's President Macron, also want the Presidential suite?

At August's G7 gathering in France, Trump raised the possibility of next year's meeting being held at his resort.

"With Doral, we have a series of magnificent buildings; we call them bungalows. They each hold from 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent views," Trump said. "We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. It’s like — it’s like such a natural — we wouldn’t even have to do the work that they did here. And they’ve done a beautiful job."

The resort is large — 800 acres. It was built-in 1962 at a cost of $10 million to serve as the sister hotel to the famous Doral Hotel on the oceanfront in Miami Beach, which is now known as the Miami Beach Resort and owned by The Cherit Group. But it is closed for renovations).

Between 1994 and 2011 the property changed hands several times and suffered through many management changes. One year after entering bankruptcy, in 2012, The Trump Organization bought the troubled resort for $150 million.

The Trump National website promises that the resort offers 643 guest rooms and boasts four golf courses: the famed "Blue Monster" as well as The Red Tiger, Golden Palm, and Silver Fox. The Blue Monster has been the home of several PGA tournaments. In 2017, "Golf Digest" ranked the Doral's golf facility as the fourth-best of the 18 owned Trump courses.

